Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Warehouses De Pauw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

