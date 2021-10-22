Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.87

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.87 and last traded at $159.54, with a volume of 966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

