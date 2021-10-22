Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $298.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average of $282.82. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

