WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-$5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.45 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.240-$5.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.