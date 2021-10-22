Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $207,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 256.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.