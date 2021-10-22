Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $365.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

