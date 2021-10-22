Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $58.14. 436,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
