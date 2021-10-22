Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $58.14. 436,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

