Wells Fargo & Company Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $144.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

