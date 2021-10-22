Wells Fargo & Company Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $75.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.