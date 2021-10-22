Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.