Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

