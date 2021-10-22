Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,596. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

