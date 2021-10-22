Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.