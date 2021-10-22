Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

