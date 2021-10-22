Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

WES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 94,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $22.86 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

