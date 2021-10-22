Western Standard LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Western Standard LLC cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,314. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

