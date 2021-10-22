Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. 94,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

