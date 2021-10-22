Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

NYSE WHR traded up $5.54 on Friday, hitting $213.44. 2,381,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

