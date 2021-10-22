Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 5.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,193. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.