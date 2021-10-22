Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

