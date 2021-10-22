Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Securities

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.30.

WTFC stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

