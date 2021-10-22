WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

