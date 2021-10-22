WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.19

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

