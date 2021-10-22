WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.19

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.