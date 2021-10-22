Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,798.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $86.62 or 0.00141530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $551,867.04 and $2,798.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00208057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00103474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

