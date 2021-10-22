Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.85 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

