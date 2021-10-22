Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

