Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.61

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 9268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.