WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.