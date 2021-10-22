WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
