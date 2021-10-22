Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $109.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,679. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

