Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.88.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.