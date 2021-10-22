Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.19. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

