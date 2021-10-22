Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YARIY. Scotiabank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.