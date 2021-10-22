Yearn Secure (YSEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $409,472.60

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $409,472.60 and $81.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

