Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $98.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.50 million. Yext reported sales of $89.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $387.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,379. Yext has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.