Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $176.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $657.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $667.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.63 million, with estimates ranging from $599.10 million to $651.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CUBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

