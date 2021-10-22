Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

