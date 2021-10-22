Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Icosavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

ICVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

ICVX stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,434. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

