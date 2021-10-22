Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

