Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.22). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,913. SeaSpine has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

