Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $139.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $141.37 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $573.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

BANR opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Banner has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

