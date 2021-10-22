Zacks: Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.07.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.