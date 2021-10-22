Zacks: Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.19 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $479.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 3,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,887. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

