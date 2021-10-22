Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 1,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,857. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

