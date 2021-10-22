Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $203.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $509.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

