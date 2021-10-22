Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $711.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

