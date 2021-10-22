Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $356.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.73 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 78,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,754. SLM has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 210.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

