Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce sales of $297.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.