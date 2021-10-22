Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 20,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,816. Syneos Health has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

