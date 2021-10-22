Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 117,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,374,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

