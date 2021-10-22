Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report $347.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.43 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

